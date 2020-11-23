Suspect arrested in Aiken County drive-by shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One suspect has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent a man to a hospital, deputies said.

Deputies responded at 2:55 p.m. Thursday to the shooting near the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road, where the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that deputies obtained information that led them to identify Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs, 29, of North Augusta, as a suspect.

The agency said investigators were told that Burroughs and the victim had been in an argument and that when the victim was walking on the side of the road, she and an unidentified male drove by and shot him.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Burroughs was taken to Aiken County jail and charged with attempted murder, authorities said.

Investigators are still working on identifying the male suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-648-6811.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.