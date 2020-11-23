Advertisement

South Carolina inches toward 4,000 COVID-19 deaths as cases climb

Coronavirus in South Carolina.
Coronavirus in South Carolina.(WRDW)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is on the cusp of surpassing 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the latest confirmed coronavirus data released by DHEC.

The grim milestone comes just days before the Thanksgiving holiday when health experts expect cases to spike in South Carolina and around the U.S.

According to the chair of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of South Carolina, spikes in deaths lag behind increases in COVID-19 cases, which means the number of fatal coronavirus cases is expected to sharply increase in the coming months.

MORE | First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12

“The reality is as we enter this second wave that’s been predicted for some time based on previous pandemics…these numbers can go up very rapidly. And that’s why now is the time to be more vigilant than ever,” Alberg said.

He fears it is possible South Carolina can see about eight thousand coronavirus related deaths by the time a vaccine is readily available to the public. The University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation model, often cited by the White House, currently projects S.C. will see about six thousand deaths by March 1.

“It’s startling. It’s disconcerting and as we think of the human loss it’s a source of great sorrow,” Alberg said.

COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in South Carolina, behind heart disease and cancer, according to 2019 data from DHEC and analyzed by The Post and Courier.

“It speaks to the concern we’ve had about emerging infectious diseases for some time, we’ve had scares in the past few decades, such as the first SARS coronavirus [and] the Ebola virus. Those did not reach the pandemic levels we are in now,” Alberg explained.

However, Alberg and other researchers note the coronavirus is not impacting everyone the same. In South Carolina, elderly people, Black people, and people from lower socioeconomic groups are experiencing a higher proportion of deaths.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Black South Carolinians make up 39% of all COVID-related deaths in the state but are only 26% of the total population.

“We need to do all we can to protect those groups,” Alberg said.

Health experts say help is on the way as more optimistic news about vaccine developments emerges, but people need to concentrate on following all CDC guidelines in the meantime.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Transou
Grovetown City Councilman passes away according to Grovetown Mayor
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Name given for 18-year-old killed on Augusta roadway
Residents of the CSRA are reflecting on the life of former Augusta Mayor Willie Mays after...
‘Towering figure’: Augusta leaders reflect on life of former Mayor Mays
12-year-old injured in shooting on Drayton Drive in Augusta
William “Bill” Rebeck
Columbia County mourns beloved bus driver killed by COVID-19

Latest News

Coronavirus testing
S.C. health officials see rise in COVID-9 testing ahead of holiday
Larry Adams has been a volunteer for two years with the Salvation Army.
Ga. Salvation Army bell-ringer chases down thief who took off with donation bucket
A bench at Evans Towne Center Park bears the names of three local teenagers who died in a...
Memorial is testament to love for 3 local teens lost in crash
Generic ambulance
Crews respond to injury accident on Brown Road