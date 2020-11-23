Advertisement

S.C. man dies after returning to burning home to get his pants

(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — An official says a man who escaped a residential fire in South Carolina died when he went back into the mobile home to get his pants.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said in a statement that fire personnel responding to a call about the blaze early Sunday found Henry Hill Jr. on the floor of the home in Ridgeway.

West says the 68-year-old Hill had smoke inhalation and thermal burns on his body from the heat.

Two other people who lived in the home had escaped the fire.

