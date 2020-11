AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sheriff’s officials, that shooting happened at The Barber Shop on Eve Street.

Deputies are on the scene at a barbershop in Augusta where two people were found dead. ((Source: WRDW))

Investigators say a customer was coming in for a haircut, opened the door, and found the scene.

More on this story as it develops.

