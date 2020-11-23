Richmond County prepares for statewide election recount

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a conference call with the Secretary of State on Monday afternoon, Richmond County says they are getting ready for an official recount in the next 24 hours.

With more taxpayer dollars and valuable time on the line, there’s more counting to come as this election isn’t over yet.

“It’s not a surprise that we would be doing this with such close election results,” Richmond County’s Lynn Bailey said.

Bailey and her team at the Richmond County Board of Elections are getting ready for another busy week. This time it’s an official recount and not an audit.

“We’ll pull those boxes off one by one, run them through the scanners, box them back up, and put them back on the cart,” Bailey said.

The scanners are the difference. The audit was done fully by hand, but this recount will be mostly by machine.

“I mean, this hand audit that we did. Unprecedented anywhere in the country, not ever in the history of this country,” Bailey said.

That process was to make sure the voting systems worked properly. This will be a standard recount that’s been done in many elections in years past.

“The recount will be on a much, much smaller scale than the audit was,” Bailey said.

But it will still cost taxpayer dollars. Bailey estimates $4,000 to $6,000. They have to hire temporary employees while the normal staff works on the recount.

“I’m having to pull my people off of issuing absentee ballots, and off of the January election in order to be diverted to this task,” Bailey said.

But when this recount is done, the election will likely be over. Eyes will shift towards January.

“Those will be the official election results that will come out of Richmond County,” Bailey said.

This recount will likely take a couple of days. They plan to start in some form or fashion tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. Once it’s complete, counties have to recertify their results.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.