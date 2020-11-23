Advertisement

North Augusta Christmas Parade canceled

For 40 years, the North Augusta Lions Club has been part of the way the CSRA brings in the holiday season. Unfortunately, that will not be the case this year.(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Jeremy Turnage
Nov. 23, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For 40 years, the North Augusta Lions Club has been part of the way the CSRA brings in the holiday season. Unfortunately, that will not be the case this year.

The Lions Club announced Monday that they would be canceling the parade that was set for Dec. 6.

“We make this decision after hours of review of current entries, consultation with officials, some past participants, sponsors, and health professionals and out of concern for the safety of our citizens, participants and volunteers,” a statement from the group said.

The club thanked everyone for their support as they hope to renew the event next year on Dec. 5, 2021.

