Missing Richmond County deputy could be in danger to himself

Deputy John Sharkey
Deputy John Sharkey((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials need help finding a Richmond County deputy after he fled in his car following a welfare check.

Over the weekend, family members of Deputy John Sharkey reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office after Sharkey made comments that made them concerned for his well-being.

A bulletin was issued for Sharkey as a possible suicidal subject because his location was unknown at the initial time of that call.

His personal vehicle was located in Columbia County by Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday. When they attempted to make a welfare check, Sharkey fled the scene.

The pursuit led into Richmond County and was terminated at the South Carolina state line.

Deputy Sharkey was last seen driving a black 2018 Ford F-250, plate number PJC9831/GA.

RCSO asks that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Deputy Sharkey to please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

An internal affairs investigation is currently ongoing.

