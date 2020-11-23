Memorial is testament to love for 3 local teens lost in crash

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been just over three months since local teenagers Matt Whitfield, Bailey Widener and Andrew Clements were killed in a car accident on Walton Way in Augusta .

Now they’ll be remembered forever at Evans Towne Center Park.

Family and friends gathered to remember the teenagers.

“Things get better but it’s hard to say they ever get good,” said Whitfield’s father, Tim Whitfield.

“Going through the day-to-day things, especially with the holidays coming up, and his birthday just passed. He would’ve been a senior in high school. All these things that you have to all of a sudden have to face that are no longer the same.”

The parents wanted to honor their children, so they got a plaque on a bench at the park.

“The first time I sat on it, it was really touching. You see it. I’m proud of it, the fact that he’s here and people cared enough for him to memorialize him in this way,” Whitfield said.

The bench is in the dog park, which family members say is the perfect spot because the kids loved dogs.

Dozens of friends and classmates joined the families Saturday to remember the teens.

“It just amazes me the impact that they had on other people’s lives,” Whitfield said.

He said Saturday was the first time the families had all gotten together, and it brought some closure to the situation.

And it’s the love and support from everyone that’s gotten them through this tragedy.

“You just gotta find out what’s important in your life, and you hold onto it,” Whitfield said. “You don’t know what the future holds.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.