Massive hog caught on camera traipsing around Ga. neighborhood

Massive hog caught on camera traipsing through Phenix City (Source: Kendyl Tarver)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s not uncommon that you might see a dog or a cat walking along the sides of neighborhood roads, but it’s not often you see a massive hog on the side of the road.

That’s exactly what Kendyl Tarver saw while she was driving down Fontaine Rd. in Phenix City.

“It sort of seemed ‘normal’ because it happened before,” Tarver said. “[There’s] a very small farm near, so it seemed as if the pig had gotten out, but couldn’t figure out how to get back in. It was very shy when I’d signal for it’s attention.”

In October 2017, a huge hog, that looks similar to the one spotted this weekend, was seen wandering around the exact same area.

“I love animals, especially farm animals, so I was quite amazed,” said Tarver.

It’s unclear if this pig was the same one from 2017 taking a walk down memory lane or if Phenix City has a pair of enormous hogs.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.

