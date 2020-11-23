Learning changes start today in Aiken County schools

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new learning model for Aiken County students begins today.

At the recommendation of Superintendent King Laurence and with input and data provided by the school district’s back-to-school advisory committee, the school board approved these changes:

Students currently in face-to-face instruction will move to a remote learning schedule today through Wednesday.

Middle and high school face-to-face students will return to a hybrid schedule beginning Nov. 30.

Elementary school face-to-face students will attend classes in person Mondays through Thursdays starting Nov. 30.

Before approving the changes, board members received information on higher positive COVID-19 cases among both students and employees, a significant rise in student and staff quarantine numbers and difficulties in securing adequate numbers of substitute teachers.

