Learning changes start today in Aiken County schools

Aiken High School
Aiken High School
By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new learning model for Aiken County students begins today.

At the recommendation of Superintendent King Laurence and with input and data provided by the school district’s back-to-school advisory committee, the school board approved these changes:

  • Students currently in face-to-face instruction will move to a remote learning schedule today through Wednesday.
  • Middle and high school face-to-face students will return to a hybrid schedule beginning Nov. 30.
  • Elementary school face-to-face students will attend classes in person Mondays through Thursdays starting Nov. 30.

Before approving the changes, board members received information on higher positive COVID-19 cases among both students and employees, a significant rise in student and staff quarantine numbers and difficulties in securing adequate numbers of substitute teachers.

