Advertisement

James Brown’s turkey giveaway runs out of turkeys quickly

Another James Brown Turkey Giveaway in the books. This one is unlike any we’ve seen before.
Another James Brown Turkey Giveaway in the books. This one is unlike any we’ve seen before.(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another James Brown Turkey Giveaway in the books. This one is unlike any we’ve seen before.

So many people lined up early they ran out of turkeys and had to get more before the event even officially started.

Thanksgiving is always a time to appreciate friends, family, and good health, but it means even more this year.

MORE | Thanksgiving generosity is flowing in the CSRA

“So many are out of work, so many people are in need, and just to be able to say thank you,” Dr. Yamma Brown, James Brown’s youngest daughter, said. “To give a turkey for just coming up year after year, being a part of this community.”

Due to COVID, the James Brown Family Foundation held this year’s turkey giveaway as a drive-through, which they say might become the new norm.

“It worked out so good,” Yamma said.

“People ultimately liked it better because it was quicker and they were able to get in and out.”

For the first time, they partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank, who gave out fresh produce in addition to the turkeys.

“This year, more than any other year, families are in need,” Amy Breitmann with Golden Harvest said.

“People are afraid to leave their homes, they are struggling with unemployment or underemployment, their education system has been disrupted.”

Golden Harvest reports food insecurity is up 22 percent, but the turnout at this year’s giveaway was less than in previous years.

Yamma Brown says that’s a product of more organizations stepping up to help.

“There’s been other people like Antioch Church is giving out a bunch of turkeys this year,” Yamma said. “I think because everyone anticipated the need being more, and so there’s been more people.”

Though it may make our world look different, this pandemic certainly gives us a lot more to be thankful for.

“I’m thankful for basically to be here,” turkey recipient Bundy Amos said. “To be living.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Transou
Grovetown councilman passes away, according to mayor
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Name given for 18-year-old killed on Augusta roadway
Residents of the CSRA are reflecting on the life of former Augusta Mayor Willie Mays after...
‘Towering figure’: Augusta leaders reflect on life of former Mayor Mays
12-year-old injured in shooting on Drayton Drive in Augusta
William “Bill” Rebeck
Columbia County mourns beloved bus driver killed by COVID-19

Latest News

For 40 years, the North Augusta Lions Club has been part of the way the CSRA brings in the...
North Augusta Christmas Parade canceled
Highway construction cone
Drivers, be aware of these traffic issues this week
Traffic slows down near vehicle fire on I-520
Election
Election roundup: Key political news from CSRA, Georgia