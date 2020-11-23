James Brown’s turkey giveaway runs out of turkeys quickly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another James Brown Turkey Giveaway in the books. This one is unlike any we’ve seen before.

So many people lined up early they ran out of turkeys and had to get more before the event even officially started.

Thanksgiving is always a time to appreciate friends, family, and good health, but it means even more this year.

“So many are out of work, so many people are in need, and just to be able to say thank you,” Dr. Yamma Brown, James Brown’s youngest daughter, said. “To give a turkey for just coming up year after year, being a part of this community.”

Due to COVID, the James Brown Family Foundation held this year’s turkey giveaway as a drive-through, which they say might become the new norm.

“It worked out so good,” Yamma said.

“People ultimately liked it better because it was quicker and they were able to get in and out.”

For the first time, they partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank, who gave out fresh produce in addition to the turkeys.

“This year, more than any other year, families are in need,” Amy Breitmann with Golden Harvest said.

“People are afraid to leave their homes, they are struggling with unemployment or underemployment, their education system has been disrupted.”

Golden Harvest reports food insecurity is up 22 percent, but the turnout at this year’s giveaway was less than in previous years.

Yamma Brown says that’s a product of more organizations stepping up to help.

“There’s been other people like Antioch Church is giving out a bunch of turkeys this year,” Yamma said. “I think because everyone anticipated the need being more, and so there’s been more people.”

Though it may make our world look different, this pandemic certainly gives us a lot more to be thankful for.

“I’m thankful for basically to be here,” turkey recipient Bundy Amos said. “To be living.”

