Injury to rookie Burrow ‘kind of tore everybody apart’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The 2020 season took a terrible turn for the Cincinnati Bengals when their prized rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday.

The Heisman Trophy winner and top draft pick brought excitement and hope to the franchise and its long-suffering fans. But energy drained in an instant when Burrow’s left leg was bent in an unnatural angle early in the second half of Sunday’s game against Washington.

The esteem felt for Burrow was displayed afterward in an uptick of donations to an Athens, Ohio, hunger relief fund that was inspired by his Heisman Trophy speech and now bears his name.

