Gift boxes for kids can be dropped off today at several local churches

By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day to drop off shoe boxes full of gifts for Operation Christmas Child.

Those include things like toys, hygiene items and school supplies.

MORE | This year, Thanksgiving generosity is flowing in the CSRA

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for more than two decades, partnering with churches around the world to collect and deliver them.

If you’d like to donate a shoebox gift, see the “How to Pack a Shoebox” page. If you’re planning to drop off one or more of them, visit the “Important COVID-19 Updates” page.

Here are some local drop-off sites open today:

  • Curtis Baptist Church, 1348 Broad St., Augusta: 9 a.m. to noon
  • TrueNorth Church, 1060 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
  • West Acres Baptist Church, 555 Gibbs Road, Evans: 8-10 a.m.
  • First Baptist Church, 853 N. Liberty St., Waynesboro: 9 a.m. to noon.
  • South Aiken Baptist Church, 980 Dougherty Road, Aiken: 8-10 a.m.
  • Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road, Aiken: 9 a.m. to noon

For more locations, visit https://sampur.se/3lDozBA.

