Georgia finally has its QB, likely too late to salvage 2020

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at...
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh | Tony Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia finally has its quarterback, though it’s probably too late to salvage the Bulldogs’ lofty goals for this season.

Too bad JT Daniels didn’t get his shot a bit sooner. The transfer from Southern Cal took his first snaps in the red and black last weekend. He threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State.

It was a tantalizing display by Daniels, who completed six passes of at least 28 yards. Daniels figures to be at the helm for the final three games of the regular season, giving him a head start on 2021.

