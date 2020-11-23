Ga. election updates: New recount, Peach State demonstrations, GBI probes threats and more

ATLANTA - Days after Georgia finished the audit of its 5 million ballots, the state will soon begin an official recount.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump’s campaign requested a recount of Georgia’s election results showing Joseph Biden as the winner of the presidential election in the state.

Georgia’s secretary of state says candidates are allowed to ask for an official recount if the margin is less than 0.5 percent.

Biden leads Trump in the Peach State by about 0.2 percent.

The recount, which will be taxpayer-funded, will be done by rescanning all the paper ballots. Last week’s audit, similar to a recount, was done by hand.

CSRA caravan, protests in Atlanta

Some CSRA residents showed their support for the president over the weekend.

The Columbia County Republican Party put together a caravan on Sunday similar to ones we saw during election week. People say they support the recount and want to make sure no illegal votes were cast.

“I think the right to vote is a very, very important thing because that is the key to a free society,” Trump caravan participant Yesun Wiltse said.

At this time, courts have not found any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Meanwhile, dueling protests happened in Atlanta over the weekend.

Supporters and opponents of Trump took to the streets on Saturday, a day after election results were certified by the Georgia secretary of state and formalized by Gov. Brian Kemp. Those results confirmed Biden got 12,000 more votes in the Peach State than President Trump.

Opponents of Trump gathered at City Hall, while supporters gathered nearby at the Georgia Capitol.

Police blocked several downtown streets, but the protests stayed peaceful.

Secretary of state receives threats

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into possible threats against Georgia’s elections chief.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his wife have been the target of threats during the recount process, according to the GBI.

The agency is trying to determine whether any of the messages are credible.

Georgia’s voting implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, says he’s also received threats.

Also in the news …

Election leaders in the fellow battleground state of Michigan will meet today to decide on certifying results that show Biden leading by nearly 154,000 votes. At least one Michigan Canvassing Board member said he’s in favor of delaying certification to perform an audit. But according to state law, an audit can’t be done until after the ballots have already certified

Biden is expected to name his first Cabinet picks beginning Tuesday. Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, did not say which cabinet positions would be part of the initial announcements. However, multiple sources say Biden will appoint longtime diplomat Tony Blinken as secretary of state. Last week, Biden told reporters he would name a treasury secretary around Thanksgiving.

After testing positive for COVID-19, a re-test for Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler came back inconclusive Saturday. Loeffler will continue to self-isolate and will be retested again. Fellow Georgia Sen. David Perdue self-isolated, too, after the two traveled together Friday. Both are campaigning for a January runoff after neither they nor their Democratic opponents received enough votes Nov. 3 to claim a seat.

