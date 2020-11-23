Advertisement

FSU’s Norvell: ‘Right decision’ to postpone Clemson game

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.(Ethan Hyman | ehyman@newsobserver.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) — Florida State coach Mike Norvell says his school’s medical advisors made the right decision in postponing the Seminoles game against No. 4 Clemson due to a late positive virus test for a Tigers player.

The first-year Seminoles coach said Monday that he and his players wanted to play the game. He understands that calling off a potential opportunity to play is emotional for those involved.

But Novell says Florida State would not be reckless in how they handle safety amid the global pandemic. Norvell says coaches are not doctors, although some “might think that we are.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Transou
Grovetown councilman passes away, according to mayor
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Name given for 18-year-old killed on Augusta roadway
Residents of the CSRA are reflecting on the life of former Augusta Mayor Willie Mays after...
‘Towering figure’: Augusta leaders reflect on life of former Mayor Mays
12-year-old injured in shooting on Drayton Drive in Augusta
William “Bill” Rebeck
Columbia County mourns beloved bus driver killed by COVID-19

Latest News

Bulldogs’ Game With Gardner-Webb Cancelled
Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley...
Weekly Honors Roll In For Bulldog Football Players
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at...
Georgia finally has its QB, likely too late to salvage 2020
Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts'...
Rookies make big impact as Colts stay in playoff contention
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the...
Injury to rookie Burrow ‘kind of tore everybody apart’