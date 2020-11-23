FSU’s Norvell: ‘Right decision’ to postpone Clemson game

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) — Florida State coach Mike Norvell says his school’s medical advisors made the right decision in postponing the Seminoles game against No. 4 Clemson due to a late positive virus test for a Tigers player.

The first-year Seminoles coach said Monday that he and his players wanted to play the game. He understands that calling off a potential opportunity to play is emotional for those involved.

But Novell says Florida State would not be reckless in how they handle safety amid the global pandemic. Norvell says coaches are not doctors, although some “might think that we are.”

