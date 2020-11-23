Drivers, be aware of these traffic issues this week
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Here’s a look at some road-related issues that could affect CSRA drivers this week:
- There will be temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on Flowing Wells Road between Columbia Road and Pleasant Home Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia County. At times, only one lane may be in operation, therefore traffic may be down to one lane with two-way traffic thru these sections.
- There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on Old Louisville Road between Gordon Highway and Louisville Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.
- To ease Thanksgiving traffic congestion statewide, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Monday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.
