Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Patchy fog early this morning | Few showers around Thanksgiving.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dense morning fog will make for a few headaches during the commute. Drive carefully and use your low beams. Temps. will start out in the 40s and 50s.

Early this week is expected to remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs today will be in the mid to low 70s, but drop to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. A front is expected to move through the CSRA midweek. The timing of the eventual front will dictate when rain is possible across the area. Most model guidance has the rain moving through late Wednesday and clearing out early Thursday. High temperatures Thursday look to be warmer than average in the 70s. The afternoon currently looks dry, but it will be dependent on the the speed and timing of the eventual frontal passage. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Transou
Grovetown City Councilman passes away according to Grovetown Mayor
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Name given for 18-year-old killed on Augusta roadway
Residents of the CSRA are reflecting on the life of former Augusta Mayor Willie Mays after...
‘Towering figure’: Augusta leaders reflect on life of former Mayor Mays
12-year-old injured in shooting on Drayton Drive in Augusta
Friends, family, coworkers, and students arrived at the VFW Post in Harlem, Georgia to remember...
Columbia County community mourns the loss of beloved school bus driver who passed from COVID-19

Latest News

Patchy Fog Tomorrow Morning
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Sunday Weather Fcst
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Sunday's Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Sunday's Forecast
Weekend Update 11/21/20 - Anthony's Weather