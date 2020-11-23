Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dense morning fog will make for a few headaches during the commute. Drive carefully and use your low beams. Temps. will start out in the 40s and 50s.

Early this week is expected to remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs today will be in the mid to low 70s, but drop to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. A front is expected to move through the CSRA midweek. The timing of the eventual front will dictate when rain is possible across the area. Most model guidance has the rain moving through late Wednesday and clearing out early Thursday. High temperatures Thursday look to be warmer than average in the 70s. The afternoon currently looks dry, but it will be dependent on the the speed and timing of the eventual frontal passage. Keep it here for updates.

