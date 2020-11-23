Crews respond to injury accident on Brown Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers responded Monday morning to a report of a traffic accident with injuries in south Augusta.

The accident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Brown Road, east of Mike Padgett Highway.

Initial reports to dispatchers indicated a vehicle had overturned.

A utility pole and crosswalk signal may have been struck in the crash, according to crews at the scene.

