Coroner identifies sole fatality in Aiken County house fire

This was the scene early Nov. 20 after crews responded to a fire along Gregory Road north of...
This was the scene early Nov. 20 after crews responded to a fire along Gregory Road north of Aiken.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a 33-year-old man as the victim in a house fire on Friday.

Coroner Darryl Ables says Glenn H. Reagan, Jr. died on Friday following the house fire on Gregory Road.

Firefighters from the Center Fire Department and deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. and found a double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed.

Reagan’s body was found inside the home and two others were taken to a local hospital.

Reagan’s cause of death remains under investigation.

