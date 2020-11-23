Community mourns Grovetown councilman who ’was always ready to help’

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of beloved Grovetown councilman Allen Transou tells us he passed over the weekend just 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

On top of being a councilman, Transou was a veteran, a pastor, husband, and father. His family says his legacy will live on.

“My father was an extraordinary man to me, to the community, to our church. Anybody that ever met him, I don’t think they could not love him. To me, he was everything,” Darrin, Transou’s son, said.

Flags fly at half-staff at Grovetown City Hall as the community copes with the loss. Transou was only 53 years old.

“He was just more than life to some people and to me,” Darrin said.

He wasn’t just a city councilman, his family says he was a servant to the entire CSRA.

“He could never stop moving. He always felt the need to help somebody,” Darrin said. “Most people can’t say they did all the things my father did at the age of 53.”

Some of those things included serving in the military for 20 years and working with the youth as a senior pastor at a North Augustan church.

“He was not a person that just talked about things that need to happen in the community, he was the type of person to roll his sleeves up and get busy with it. We’ve got to find ways to replace the gap that’s left. He filled a very strong position within our community,” Bishop Esaias Merritt, senior pastor of Macedonia Church of Grovetown, said.

Family and friends alike say he would give you his last two nickels out of his pocket if he needed to.

“Allen was always fighting a cause. He was always there ready to offer help. If you needed something, Allen was there and he was ready to help,” Candise Gerald, a friend of the Transou family, said.

Ready to help and ready to help guide you through anything in life.

“He’s either your first or your second dad. He’s going to tell you how you’re doing in life, whether he feels you’re doing good, bad or wrong, but he’ll love you at the end of the day,” Darrin said.

The Transou family says they’re still figuring out details for the funeral. Meanwhile, there will be a balloon release at Grovetown High this weekend.

We’ll pass those details along as soon as we get them.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.