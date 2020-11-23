Advertisement

Clemson’s Swinney: COVID-19 FSU “excuse to cancel game”

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(AP) - Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes the postponement of his fourth-ranked Tigers game at Florida State on Saturday was for reasons other than COVID-19.

Swinney said Clemson followed all protocol after learning a backup offensive lineman had tested positive for the virus after the team’s trip to Tallahassee, Florida.

Guidelines were put forth to deal with such issues, Swinney said.

He said the game should be a forfeit in Clemson’s favor and if Florida State wants to play the Tigers, the game should take place at Clemson with FSU handling all expenses.

