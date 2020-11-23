Advertisement

Bulldogs’ Game With Gardner-Webb Cancelled

(WCTV)
By UGA Athletics
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia men’s basketball team’s game with Gardner-Webb scheduled for this Sunday has been cancelled. The decision was made on Monday afternoon following consultation with UGA Athletic Association medical personnel.

The cancellation comes following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program. Georgia is currently seeking a replacement opponent for Sunday’s game, which was scheduled to tipoff at 2:00 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.

“When learned mid-morning about Gardner-Webb’s situation, we immediately started working on what our next steps can be,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “We are currently in that process and are hopeful we will be able to find another opponent for Sunday. We wish Gardner-Webb the best through this period and the season.”

Georgia is schedule to open its season on Wednesday when the Bulldogs will host Columbus State at Stegeman Coliseum at 5:00 p.m.

