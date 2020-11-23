AU will continue COVID-19 testing over holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need to get tested for COVID-19 before spending the holidays with family and friends?

Testing areas with AU Health will only be closed for the actual holidays, such as Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Sites will be open until the day before each respective holiday.

AU Health is offering drive-through and walk-in clinics for rapid COVID-19 testing. Both nasal swab and saliva testing are available depending upon the patient’s needs and testing circumstances.

A healthcare provider will evaluate and recommend the best test option for you. To schedule your appointment, call the COVID-19 hotline at 706-721-1852.

If you have questions now about your COVID-19 symptoms or need to follow up care, consider utilizing the AU Health Virtual Care app or website. You simply log in and begin a visit with an emergency provider.

To find the best testing location and more details about each type of test, visit AU Health’s COVID-19 website.

