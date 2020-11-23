Advertisement

AU will continue COVID-19 testing over holiday season

Augusta University Health is helping lead the fight against coronavirus.
Augusta University Health is helping lead the fight against coronavirus.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need to get tested for COVID-19 before spending the holidays with family and friends?

Testing areas with AU Health will only be closed for the actual holidays, such as Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Sites will be open until the day before each respective holiday.

AU Health is offering drive-through and walk-in clinics for rapid COVID-19 testing. Both nasal swab and saliva testing are available depending upon the patient’s needs and testing circumstances.

A healthcare provider will evaluate and recommend the best test option for you. To schedule your appointment, call the COVID-19 hotline at 706-721-1852.

If you have questions now about your COVID-19 symptoms or need to follow up care, consider utilizing the AU Health Virtual Care app or website. You simply log in and begin a visit with an emergency provider.

To find the best testing location and more details about each type of test, visit AU Health’s COVID-19 website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Transou
Grovetown councilman passes away, according to mayor
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Name given for 18-year-old killed on Augusta roadway
Residents of the CSRA are reflecting on the life of former Augusta Mayor Willie Mays after...
‘Towering figure’: Augusta leaders reflect on life of former Mayor Mays
12-year-old injured in shooting on Drayton Drive in Augusta
William “Bill” Rebeck
Columbia County mourns beloved bus driver killed by COVID-19

Latest News

This was the scene early Nov. 20 after crews responded to a fire along Gregory Road north of...
Coroner identifies sole fatality in Aiken County house fire
Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Two found dead inside Augusta barbershop
For 40 years, the North Augusta Lions Club has been part of the way the CSRA brings in the...
North Augusta Christmas Parade canceled
Highway construction cone
Drivers, be aware of these traffic issues this week