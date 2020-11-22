What a debut! Daniels’ 401 yards, 4 TDs leads No. 13 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — JT Daniels made quite a debut between the hedges, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns as No. 13 Georgia held on for a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State.

Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs this season. It looks like they’ve finally found their guy. The transfer from USC delivered one big play after another, capped by a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson that broke a 24-24 tie with 9:50 remaining.

State freshman Will Rogers completed 41 of 52 passes for 336 yards.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.