Advertisement

Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The president and other plaintiffs filed notice of appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday, a day after the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The case was always a long shot to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but given Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes at stake, it was the campaign’s best hope to affect the election results through the courts. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared in court for the first time in decades to argue the case this past week.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters. In seeking such a “startling outcome,” he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and “factual proof of rampant corruption” — but “That has not happened.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: 18-year-old killed on Aiken Street last night identified
12-year-old injured after shooting on Drayton Drive
Grovetown City Councilman Allen Transou passes away
Grovetown City Councilman passes away according to Grovetown Mayor
Jennifer Lynn Oakman is now in custody on multiple charges including those in the investigation...
One more suspect arrested in shooting death of Aiken 12-year-old
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Trump team requests recount of Georgia presidential vote

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Michigan leader: Trump didn’t ask for election interference
Former interim Mayor Willie H. Mays III served nearly 30 years in three different positions in...
Former Augusta Mayor Willie Mays dies
Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at...
Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., received mixed results from recent coronavirus tests. She is...
Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test 2 days after positive