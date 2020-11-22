Advertisement

Top pick Burrow injures left knee, Washington beats Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) as Burrows is carted away off the field during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrows left the game with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Al Drago)(Al Drago | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Top pick Joe Burrow was carted off with a left knee injury before Alex Smith rallied Washington past the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9 to keep his team in the thick of the NFC East race.

Burrow, Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback, was injured early in the third quarter when he was hit high and low by two Washington linemen after throwing a pass. His left leg bent awkwardly, and he couldn’t put any weight on it, ending his day at 22-of-34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. His season appears over, too.

Burrow tweeted: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

