Top pick Burrow injures left knee, Washington beats Bengals

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Top pick Joe Burrow was carted off with a left knee injury before Alex Smith rallied Washington past the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9 to keep his team in the thick of the NFC East race.

Burrow, Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback, was injured early in the third quarter when he was hit high and low by two Washington linemen after throwing a pass. His left leg bent awkwardly, and he couldn’t put any weight on it, ending his day at 22-of-34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. His season appears over, too.

Burrow tweeted: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

