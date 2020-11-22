Advertisement

Streb nearly holes out in a playoff to win at Sea Island

Robert Streb watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the PGA...
Robert Streb watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., Friday, July 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Robert Streb is a winner again at Sea Island, and it didn’t come easily. In a playoff against Kevin Kisner, he had to make an 8-foot par putt to stay alive after the first hole.

On the 18th hole again, Streb hit pitching wedge from the rough that came an inch away from going in the cup. That set up a tap-in birdie and the victory. Streb closed with a 68. That included a clutch birdie on the 17th hole that enabled him to get into the playoff. Kisner shot a 63.

The victory sends Streb back to the Masters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: 18-year-old killed on Aiken Street last night identified
Grovetown City Councilman Allen Transou passes away
Grovetown City Councilman passes away according to Grovetown Mayor
12-year-old injured after shooting on Drayton Drive
Jennifer Lynn Oakman is now in custody on multiple charges including those in the investigation...
One more suspect arrested in shooting death of Aiken 12-year-old
Friends, family, coworkers, and students arrived at the VFW Post in Harlem, Georgia to remember...
Columbia County community mourns the loss of beloved school bus driver who passed from COVID-19

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team...
Top pick Burrow injures left knee, Washington beats Bengals
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, left, celebrates after scoring with Michael...
Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo...
Saints win 7th straight, beat Falcons in Hill’s first start
Army grinds out 28-27 comeback win over Georgia Southern