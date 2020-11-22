Streb nearly holes out in a playoff to win at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Robert Streb is a winner again at Sea Island, and it didn’t come easily. In a playoff against Kevin Kisner, he had to make an 8-foot par putt to stay alive after the first hole.

On the 18th hole again, Streb hit pitching wedge from the rough that came an inch away from going in the cup. That set up a tap-in birdie and the victory. Streb closed with a 68. That included a clutch birdie on the 17th hole that enabled him to get into the playoff. Kisner shot a 63.

The victory sends Streb back to the Masters.

