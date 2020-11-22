Advertisement

Senator Kelly Loeffler in quarantine after mixed COVID-19 test results

Businesswoman Kelly Loeffler smiles while being introduced by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as his...
Businesswoman Kelly Loeffler smiles while being introduced by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as his pick to fill Georgia's vacant U.S. Senate seat at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)(WCTV)
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A statement obtained by CBS states that Senator Kelly Loeffler is quarantining after receiving mixed COVID-19 test results.

A press release from campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson says the senator took two test COVID tests on Friday. Her rapid test results were negative, clearing her to attend events she had scheduled for Friday. Results from her PCR test came back positive.

The senator was retested Saturday morning. Those results also came back as inconclusive. Further comment is available below.

Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results. She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time.”

Stephen Lawson, Campaign Spokesperson

Reverend Raphael Warnock, her opponent in Georgia’s upcoming runoff election, tweeted a statement in response to the news, wishing her well.

