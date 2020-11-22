Senator Kelly Loeffler in quarantine after mixed COVID-19 test results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A statement obtained by CBS states that Senator Kelly Loeffler is quarantining after receiving mixed COVID-19 test results.

A press release from campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson says the senator took two test COVID tests on Friday. Her rapid test results were negative, clearing her to attend events she had scheduled for Friday. Results from her PCR test came back positive.

The senator was retested Saturday morning. Those results also came back as inconclusive. Further comment is available below.

Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results. She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time.”

Reverend Raphael Warnock, her opponent in Georgia’s upcoming runoff election, tweeted a statement in response to the news, wishing her well.

Senator Loeffler is in my thoughts. I pray that her test results come back negative and that she is back on the campaign trail soon. Blessings. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 22, 2020

