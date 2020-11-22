Advertisement

Saints win 7th straight, beat Falcons in Hill’s first start

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37), defensive end Steven Means (55) and defensive end Charles Harris (92) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and the New Orleans Saints extended their winning streak to seven games with a 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Sean Payton gave Hill the nod over free-agent acquisition Jameis Winston while Saints record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is sidelined with rib injuries. Hill completed 18 of 23 passes without an interception and rushed for a team-high 51 yards. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked eight times and intercepted twice.

The Falcons did not score a touchdown.

