One dead after multi-vehicle accident in Orangeburg

(MGN)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a three-vehicle collision on I-95 northbound near mile marker 87 in Orangeburg. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

SCHP says the driver of a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle ran into the back of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma with four people inside. No one inside the Toyota was injured, but the driver of the motorcycle fell off his bike and onto the road. He was taken to Trident Medical Center, where he later died. SCHP reports the driver was wearing a helmet.

Investigators say debris from the motorcycle struck a second Harley Davidson motorcycle. The driver of the second motorcycle was not injured, and was also wearing a helmet.

At this time, News 12 is waiting to learn the identity of the victim.

