Advertisement

Missouri, Bazelak start fast to beat South Carolina 17-10

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu...
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Auburn 30-22. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw for 203 yards and a touchdown as Missouri held off a late run by South Carolina for a 17-10 victory Saturday night.

The Tigers opened up a 17-0 lead and held on for the win after not playing for three weeks due to a bye week and a COVID-19 caused postponement. South Carolina played its first game since firing coach Will Muschamp last Sunday and needed a half to shake itself back in playing shape.

Freshman passer Luke Doty rallied the Gamecocks with 10 second-half points. But he threw an interception with less than a minute to go.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: 18-year-old killed on Aiken Street last night identified
Grovetown City Councilman Allen Transou passes away
Grovetown City Councilman passes away according to Grovetown Mayor
12-year-old injured after shooting on Drayton Drive
Jennifer Lynn Oakman is now in custody on multiple charges including those in the investigation...
One more suspect arrested in shooting death of Aiken 12-year-old
Friends, family, coworkers, and students arrived at the VFW Post in Harlem, Georgia to remember...
Columbia County community mourns the loss of beloved school bus driver who passed from COVID-19

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team...
Top pick Burrow injures left knee, Washington beats Bengals
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, left, celebrates after scoring with Michael...
Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo...
Saints win 7th straight, beat Falcons in Hill’s first start
Robert Streb watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the PGA...
Streb nearly holes out in a playoff to win at Sea Island
Army grinds out 28-27 comeback win over Georgia Southern