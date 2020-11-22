Missing 13-year-old returned home safe, police still looking for mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 13-year-old Gavin Payne was returned home safe by his mother Sunday. They say Jessica Icenhour left after returning Payne, and police have not yet found her.

The pair went missing after they allegedly left to go do laundry at Mike Padgett Highway at Old Waynesboro Road. They were last seen on Nov. 11 at 3551 Mike Padgett Highway.

