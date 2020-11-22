Advertisement

Grovetown City Councilman passes away according to Grovetown Mayor

Grovetown City Councilman Allen Transou passes away
By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown City Councilman Allen Transou has passed away this morning according to a Facebook post by the Grovetown Mayor this morning.

Grovetown Mayor, Gary Jones, wrote “Allen truly cared about his constituents, always very mindful of how his vote would impact the citizens of Grovetown. I often called upon him to deliver our invocation at meetings and I felt at ease with him sitting on my immediate left at the dais/bench. Allen would always remind you that God was in control and I valued his words of wisdom. Good bye my friend and I know your eyes are seeing streets of gold and mansions galore as your ears hear the glorious singing of angels. Until we meet again.....”.

Councilman Transou won the special election to replace former councilman Dennis Trudeau and ran unopposed in the 2019 election.

Transou was a long-time resident of Grovetown. He moved to the City in 2015. Transou currently served as an Information Assurance Engineer at Fort Gordon and also served at Young Macedonia Baptist Church as Senior Pastor, according to a press release from the City of Grovetown.

Mayor Jones has issued that all City flags be flown at half mast in his memory beginning Monday. Details regarding funeral services have not been released.

