Former Augusta Mayor Willie Mays dies

Former interim Mayor Willie H. Mays III served nearly 30 years in three different positions in...
Former interim Mayor Willie H. Mays III served nearly 30 years in three different positions in the city. Wednesday, he was honored with a portrait in the Public Defenders' Building, also named after him.(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Augusta Mayor Willie Mays has died, according to several city leaders.

Mays served the city of Augusta for nearly 30 years in three different positions.

On Saturday, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. tweeted his condolences to Mays’ family, saying “#RipSuperman.”

City commissioner Ben Hasan also shared a post about Mays’ passing via Facebook. It says “Georgia, Carolina and this country has lost a true pioneer. Willie May’s legacy and hard work will forever be edge into this city and the state of Georgia.”

Posted by Ben Hasan on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Commissioner-elect Jordan Johnson also took to Facebook, writing “His life and his work touched the lives of many, including myself. We all owe Willie Mays a debt of gratitude for his example and for the trail that he blazed for us to follow.”

Received news that former Augusta Councilman, Commissioner, and Mayor, Willie Mays has died. Willie Mays was 28 years...

Posted by Jordan Johnson on Sunday, November 22, 2020

