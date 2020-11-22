Advertisement

Fisherman’s body found on Lake Murray

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death of a fisherman
By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death of a fisherman found on the shoreline of Lake Murray Saturday.

The fisherman is identified as Daniel G. Watts, 79, of Lexington County. His body was found near his capsized kayak by a passing boater near Black’s Bridge in Saluda County.

His death is being investigated by the Saluda County Coroner’s Office, SC DNR and Saluda Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy is being performed later this week.

