Fisherman’s body found on Lake Murray

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death of a fisherman found on the shoreline of Lake Murray Saturday.

The fisherman is identified as Daniel G. Watts, 79, of Lexington County. His body was found near his capsized kayak by a passing boater near Black’s Bridge in Saluda County.

His death is being investigated by the Saluda County Coroner’s Office, SC DNR and Saluda Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy is being performed later this week.

