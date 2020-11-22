Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a foggy and cool start this morning isolated showers are possible tonight heading into Monday morning as a weak front moves through the region. Highs today will be in the low 70s. Areas near Clarks Hill Lake will likely see highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be light and out of the northeast between 2-5 MPH.

Early next week is expected to remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs Monday will be in the mid to low 70s, but drop to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. A front is expected to move through the CSRA midweek. The timing of the eventual front will dictate when rain is possible across the area. Most model guidance has the rain moving through late Wednesday and clearing out early Thursday. High temperatures Thursday look to be warmer than average in the 70s. The afternoon currently looks dry, but it will be dependent on the the speed and timing of the eventual frontal passage. Keep it here for updates.

