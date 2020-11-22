Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we saw mostly sunny skies with high temps in the mid 70s, well above average for this time of year.

Tonight we’ll see those temps fall back into the low to mid 40s with mostly clear conditions, it should be a great night to check out some of the planets! You’ll have the chance to see Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and the Moon tonight. Jupiter and Saturn will set around 9:00pm, followed by the Moon at midnight and Mars in the early hours of Sunday.

You can see Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and the Moon all before 9 PM tonight. (WRDW)

Clouds are expected to build across the area Sunday, but it does look dry for most of the area. Highs will be low 70s with light northeast winds. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as a weak front moves through the region.

Early next week is expected to remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs Monday will be in the mid to low 70s, but drop to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. A front is expected to move through the CSRA midweek. The timing of the eventual front will dictate when rain is possible across the area. Most model guidance has the rain moving through late Wednesday and clearing out early Thursday. Highs temperatures Thursday look to be warmer than average in the 70s. The afternoon currently looks dry, but it will be dependent on the the speed and timing of the eventual frontal passage. Keep it here for updates!

