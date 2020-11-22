Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we made it into the low 70s here in Augusta with a mix of sun and clouds. As we continue through this evening we’ll see the temperatures falling back to the mid 40s with some patchy dense fog by tomorrow morning. There is a slight chance for a shower tonight as a weak front moves through the region but most look to stay dry.

Temps tonight (WRDW)

Early next week is expected to remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs Monday will be in the mid to low 70s, but drop to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. A front is expected to move through the CSRA midweek. The timing of the eventual front will dictate when rain is possible across the area. Most model guidance has the rain moving through late Wednesday and clearing out early Thursday. High temperatures Thursday look to be warmer than average in the 70s. The afternoon currently looks dry, but it will be dependent on the the speed and timing of the eventual frontal passage. Keep it here for updates.

