Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Cooler temperatures for the start of this upcoming week. Slight rain chances around Thanksgiving.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we made it into the low 70s here in Augusta with a mix of sun and clouds. As we continue through this evening we’ll see the temperatures falling back to the mid 40s with some patchy dense fog by tomorrow morning. There is a slight chance for a shower tonight as a weak front moves through the region but most look to stay dry.

Temps tonight
Temps tonight(WRDW)

Early next week is expected to remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs Monday will be in the mid to low 70s, but drop to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. A front is expected to move through the CSRA midweek. The timing of the eventual front will dictate when rain is possible across the area. Most model guidance has the rain moving through late Wednesday and clearing out early Thursday. High temperatures Thursday look to be warmer than average in the 70s. The afternoon currently looks dry, but it will be dependent on the the speed and timing of the eventual frontal passage. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: 18-year-old killed on Aiken Street last night identified
Grovetown City Councilman Allen Transou passes away
Grovetown City Councilman passes away according to Grovetown Mayor
12-year-old injured after shooting on Drayton Drive
Jennifer Lynn Oakman is now in custody on multiple charges including those in the investigation...
One more suspect arrested in shooting death of Aiken 12-year-old
Friends, family, coworkers, and students arrived at the VFW Post in Harlem, Georgia to remember...
Columbia County community mourns the loss of beloved school bus driver who passed from COVID-19

Latest News

Sunday Weather Fcst
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Sunday's Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Sunday's Forecast
Weekend Update 11/21/20 - Anthony's Weather
Saturday Full Wx
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding