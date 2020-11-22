Advertisement

Army grinds out 28-27 comeback win over Georgia Southern

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Nov. 22, 2020
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Sophomore quarterback Tyhier Tyler survived a disastrous two-fumble opening moments of his first start and led Army to a grinding 28-27 come-from-behind victory over Georgia Southern.

Georgia Southern fought to the end with Justin Tomlin swiftly driving the Eagles to the Army 30-yard line on a final possession with just seconds remaining. He was sacked, however, by Nolan Cockrill and Arik Smith to end the game. Tyler rushed for 121 yards, the fifth Black Knight (7-2) this season with a 100-yard rushing game, and led eight ball carriers who compiled 243 yards.

Tyler fumbled three times in the first half, two coming in as many plays and putting Army in a 14-0 hole.

