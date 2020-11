AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old male was killed on the 400-block of Aiken Street in Augusta.

Investigators say the man was on a bicycle and was shot and killed while speaking to a group of people.

The call came in around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

