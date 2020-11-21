High school football scores, November 20

VIEW PART TWO OF THE HIGHLIGHTS BELOW

SCORES

Aquinas 19 Calvary Day School 37

Burke County 10 Richmond Academy 36

Harlem 0 Morgan County 42

Thomson 42 Hephzibah 30

Putnam County 28 Butler 20

Josey 26 Glenn Hills 14

Jefferson County 28 Laney 20

Ogelthorpe County 0 Westside 34

Alcovy 30 Evans 40

Eastside 44 Greenbrier 7

Jenkins County 20 McIntosh County Academy 41

Lincoln County 7 Commerce 17

Towns County 0 Washington Wilkes 34

Augusta Prep 12 Thomas Jefferson 48

Edmund Burke 30 Briarwood 14

Emanuel County 6 Metter 44

Swainsboro 7 Vidalia 21

Warren County 19 Wilkinson County 0

Washington County 54 Monticello 6

North Augusta 10 North Myrtle Beach 35

Barnwell 21 Marion 7

Blackville-Hilda 24 Southside Christian 7

Lamar 52 Wagener-Salley 28

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 18 Whale Branch 15

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.