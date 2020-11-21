Advertisement

High school football scores, November 20

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIEW PART TWO OF THE HIGHLIGHTS BELOW

SCORES

Aquinas 19 Calvary Day School 37

Burke County 10 Richmond Academy 36

Harlem 0 Morgan County 42

Thomson 42 Hephzibah 30

Putnam County 28 Butler 20

Josey 26 Glenn Hills 14

Jefferson County 28 Laney 20

Ogelthorpe County 0 Westside 34

Alcovy 30 Evans 40

Eastside 44 Greenbrier 7

Jenkins County 20 McIntosh County Academy 41

Lincoln County 7 Commerce 17

Towns County 0 Washington Wilkes 34

Augusta Prep 12 Thomas Jefferson 48

Edmund Burke 30 Briarwood 14

Emanuel County 6 Metter 44

Swainsboro 7 Vidalia 21

Warren County 19 Wilkinson County 0

Washington County 54 Monticello 6

North Augusta 10 North Myrtle Beach 35

Barnwell 21 Marion 7

Blackville-Hilda 24 Southside Christian 7

Lamar 52 Wagener-Salley 28

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 18 Whale Branch 15

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene early Nov. 20 after crews responded to a fire along Gregory Road north of...
‘I heard a loud boom’: Fiery tragedy kills 1, injures 2 north of Aiken
Highway construction cone
Traffic rerouted for all lanes of Peach Orchard Road
Jessica Icenhour and Gavin Payne
Missing mom and teen last seen near Mike Padgett Highway
I-TEAM: Tiny Homes, Big Problems
I-TEAM: Tiny homes, big problems —‘They deliberately sold this house that I cannot use’
A five-car accident on I-20 east is causing delays.
Two separate vehicle accidents shut down I-20 eastbound

Latest News

Operation Football Live - Final 2
Operation Football Live - Final 2
OPERATION FOOTBALL LIVE - FINAL 1
OPERATION FOOTBALL LIVE - FINAL 1
Burke County versus Richmond Academy
Burke County versus Richmond Academy
School COVID closures aren’t stopping Lincolnton football game