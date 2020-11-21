High school football scores, November 20
SCORES
Aquinas 19 Calvary Day School 37
Burke County 10 Richmond Academy 36
Harlem 0 Morgan County 42
Thomson 42 Hephzibah 30
Putnam County 28 Butler 20
Josey 26 Glenn Hills 14
Jefferson County 28 Laney 20
Ogelthorpe County 0 Westside 34
Alcovy 30 Evans 40
Eastside 44 Greenbrier 7
Jenkins County 20 McIntosh County Academy 41
Lincoln County 7 Commerce 17
Towns County 0 Washington Wilkes 34
Augusta Prep 12 Thomas Jefferson 48
Edmund Burke 30 Briarwood 14
Emanuel County 6 Metter 44
Swainsboro 7 Vidalia 21
Warren County 19 Wilkinson County 0
Washington County 54 Monticello 6
North Augusta 10 North Myrtle Beach 35
Barnwell 21 Marion 7
Blackville-Hilda 24 Southside Christian 7
Lamar 52 Wagener-Salley 28
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 18 Whale Branch 15
