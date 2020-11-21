Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a foggy and chilly start this morning mostly sunny skies are expected most of today with highs in the mid to low 70s. Areas near Clarks Hill Lake will likely see highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast less than 10 mph.

Lows early Sunday morning are expected to be in the upper 40s. Clouds are expected to build across the area Sunday, but it does look dry for most of the area. Highs will be low 70s with light northeast winds. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as a weak front moves through the region.

Early next week is expected to remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs Monday will be in the mid to low 70s, but drop to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. A front is expected to move through the CSRA midweek. The timing of the eventual front will dictate when rain is possible across the area. Most model guidance has the rain moving through late Wednesday and clearing out early Thursday. Highs temperatures Thursday look to be warmer than average in the 70s. The afternoon currently looks dry, but it will be dependent on the the speed and timing of the eventual frontal passage.

