City of Aiken hosts blood drive with special outdoor living raffle

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken is hosting a community blood drive on December 9 to help meet the growing need for donated blood.

The drive will be on Wednesday, December 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center at 841 Edgefield Avenue NW in Aiken.

As an extra motivator, all donors are automatically entered to win an outdoor living experience from Suburban Propane, including a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater, and stipend towards propane. Donors ages 16 to 24 get a $10 e-gift card!

You can sign up online to participate at www.redcrossblood.org, and use the sponsor code: AikenGives

Get a head start and save time by completing your health history questions and pre-donation reading online at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of your appointment.

For more information, you can call 803-643-2181.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.