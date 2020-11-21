2020 Holiday on Main: three weekends fill of holiday fun in McCormick

MCCORMICK, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - ‘2020 Holiday On Main’ activities will span across three fun-filled weekends starting in McCormick County, South Carolina.

2020 has been a challenging year, so to bring this year to a close, the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce invites you to participate in the ‘Holiday On Main’ activities in downtown Historic McCormick.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND Nov. 27-28

The county will start with Shop Small Business Saturday and a preview showing of the Third Annual Christmas Tour of the Historic Dorn House, located at 206 E. Gold Street open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

The McCormick Garden Club will present the Colonial Revival style house in all its holiday glory. In years past, the artistic Garden Club ladies received a National First Place Award for Beautification of a Historic Building by the National Garden Club of S.C.

DECEMBER 4

The Holiday Market at the Cotton Gin, located at 206 North Main Street, opens with local and regional artisans selling handcrafted creations.

The Festival of Trees at the 1898 Grist Mill will open for viewing. The McCormick County Historical Commission plan decorations to showcase a different theme each year. So, plan to visit, linger, and enjoy this show-stopper event! The tour is for all ages and is handicap accessible and opened from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

DECEMBER 5

Come to McCormick downtown starting at 12:00 p.m. and participate in the First Annual Chamber of Commerce Cookie Walk until 4:00 p.m. You can purchase a ticket for $10 in advance at the Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center. When you turn in your purchased ticket on the day of, you will receive a map of all the participating locations. Sixteen businesses have signed up for this event. At each location, you will get a cookie or baked goods item.

Following the Cookie Walk, the 2020 Holiday on Main Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Main Street Magical Lights of Christmas.” Come cheer on our parade participants and greet our favorite guest of honor.

Photos with Santa at the McCormick Arts Council with be held prior to the parade from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. In order to follow social distancing, you should call or come by the Chamber of Commerce to fill out a form, to set up a sitting date and time. The cost of sitting fees will benefit the Humane Society of McCormick County.

To top off the evening at 6:00 p.m., all will gather in the MACK amphitheater, 115 S. Main Street for the Lighting of the Annual Community Christmas Tree. Join Mayor Roy Smith and council members in a sing-along of your favorite Christmas carols.

Event-goers are encouraged to stop by local shops and restaurants that will be open offering special promotions during this festive time.

You can drop by the Chamber of Commerce at 100 So. Main Street for a beautiful “Holiday on Main Brochure” and flyers listing activities, dates, and times of opening.

