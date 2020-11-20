Advertisement

South Carolina to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests in schools

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(weau)
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - This rapid testing in schools is news to many people.

Aiken County says they haven’t received any guidance from the state Department of Education yet. And when we reached out to them they said: “We didn’t even know the news conference was happening.”

As Aiken County backs off on its five-day a week schedule, COVID-19 testing is coming to school districts across South Carolina.

“Rapid antigen tests that are made by Abbott and have been provided to South Carolina by the federal government,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim director for DHEC said.

Traxler says these tests take about 15-minutes to get results. State health officials say there should be enough tests available at each school, so any symptomatic students or staff can get tested.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

“We will be issuing a standing order authorizing the school nurses to be trained in how to collect the specimen and how to perform the tests,” Traxler said.

It’s still a nasal swab, but how accurate are these tests in the first place?

“Most of them are probably in the 85 to 90 percent accurate range, maybe even higher than that. But, one, in particular, was down in the low to mid-70s,” Dr. Rodger MacArthur said.

Dr. MacArthur, professor of medicine at the Medical College of Georgia, says that one in the low 70s was the test used at the White House for some time and also made by Abbott.

“They tend to be very good at ruling in the condition, on the other hand, not so good at ruling out the condition,” he said.

What he means is: if you have COVID-19, the test will tell you pretty clearly.  If not, you’ll likely need a normal PCR test to double-check.

“Realize the limitation and realize it’s not a guarantee someone is truly negative or truly positive for that matter,” Dr. MacArthur said.

Aiken County says they hope to receive more details soon, which will likely be next week.

To be tested at school, students must have permission from their parent or guardian. DHEC says they are working with the state Department of Education to see how many testing kits go to each school.

They expect schools to get those kits the week after Thanksgiving.

VIEW THE FULL SOUTH CAROLINA MCMASTER COVID-19 PRESSER

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene early Nov. 20 after crews responded to a fire along Gregory Road north of...
‘I heard a loud boom’: Fiery tragedy kills 1, injures 2 north of Aiken
This is the scene of a reported drive-by shooting near the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road, off...
Aiken County drive-by shooting sends victim to hospital
I-TEAM: Tiny Homes, Big Problems
I-TEAM: Tiny homes, big problems —‘They deliberately sold this house that I cannot use’
Crime scene tape was hung around the site where a body was found in a field outside Johnston.
More details released about body found in Edgefield County
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp mostly stays out of GOP election fight

Latest News

Jennifer Lynn Oakman is now in custody on multiple charges including those in the investigation...
One more suspect arrested in shooting death of Aiken 12-year-old
Charles Reeder was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the 4300 block of Hardscrabble Road. His...
Missing Midlands man found in Augusta, officials say
What to buy in November.
Golden Harvest, James Brown foundation team up for Thanksgiving giveaway
Highway construction cone
All 4 lanes of Peach Orchard Road closed at intersection