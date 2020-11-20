Advertisement

Small businesses look for customer holiday shopping boost

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are gearing up for the holidays with last-minute shopping, and with the pandemic limiting the number of shoppers, some small businesses are struggling.

The holidays are almost here, and our small businesses are looking for a little boost

“This year has been tough. It’s been tough on us. It’s been tough on a lot of businesses downtown,” Debbie Dorsey-Stinson of Return Engagement Consignment Store said.

In a time where small businesses need people to spend more, customers seem to be spending less.

“I think sales won’t be as good for anybody, people are shopping online more and more and more,” Dorsey-Stinson said.

According to Gallpus Annual Holiday Shopping poll, Americans will spend on average, $137 less than last year.

“We really don’t know what to expect. That’s really all I can say. We’ve never had anything like this before, so we don’t know. We’re hoping that we will have the same amount of people,” Sally Rich, co-owner of 3 Monkey’s Fine Gifts, said.

And she says business so far hasn’t been too slow, but on a night like Aiken’s Holiday Open House, she’s seeing a lot less traffic.

MORE: Aiken City council passes ordinance for mandatory mask coverings

“This is not typical. Normally, this is our open house day that we do one day, and it’s usually packed with people, but we spread it out for a whole week this year. Tonight, we would probably have 50 people here and as you can see, we don’t,” Rich said.

Small businesses losing typical profit from holiday shoppers and travelers need the boost from this holiday season.

In South Carolina, over 47,000 businesses received PPP loans. In Georgia, it’s over 156,000.

Both businesses say this year they can only hope for the best.

“Let’s hope next year’s a whole new year, a better year for everybody and they can get this COVID-19 taken care of and a vaccine, and we can get back to some normalcy--and get rid of these masks,” Dorsey-Stinson said.

Even though more people are expected to shop online this year, remember your small businesses are still open. You can find deals during Small Business Saturday which is Nov. 28.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene of a reported drive-by shooting near the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road, off...
Deputies respond to reported drive-by shooting in Aiken Co.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp mostly stays out of GOP election fight
Crime scene tape was hung around the site where a body was found in a field outside Johnston.
More details released about body found in Edgefield County
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
This drone image shows the scene of the fatal crash at Sheraton Drive and Atomic Road in Aiken...
Big-rig crash kills Augusta man near Kimberly-Clark plant

Latest News

Brad Raffensperger
GA Secretary of State: Statewide audit matches election results
Small businesses looking for holiday boost
Small businesses looking for holiday boost
New cyber hub coming to Columbia County
Columbia County rezones for placement of new cyber hub
New cyber hub coming to Columbia County
New cyber hub coming to Columbia County