SEYKF accepting tackle donations to help get kids fishing

By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Competitive bass fishing is one of the fastest growing youth sports in the country. Southeastern Youth Kayak Fishing (SEYKF) is helping get even more kids involved in a way that doesn’t require a lot of money.

“The whole goal of this is to just get kids outdoors and get them fishing”, says Steven Patrick, founder of SEYKF. He started SEYFK in 2003 as a way to get kids fishing competitively without the need for expensive equipment. These tournaments are a little different.

“You have the entire month from the 1st to the 31st of every month to catch 5 fish and it is on the honor system where you’re fishing public waters”, adds Patrick. Tournaments are catch, photo, release, which means you measure the length and take a picture of the fish with a special identifier then release it back to the water.

Special measuring boards are not required, so you can get by with a yard stick or measuring tape. Pictures are then submitted online, which means you can fish on your own time on any public water. Anglers are able to fish from the bank, canoe, kayak, basically anything without a motor.

Even though Southeastern is in the name, they have had kids from all over the country fish their tournaments. Their season starts in February and lasts through September. The main goal of the offseason is to collect tackle and equipment donations to give as prizes. “Over the years we have just kept growing it. You know each year we try to get tackle or equipment or any kind of prizes donated to give away”, added Patrick.

If you would like to donate tackle, you can drop it off at a local University of Georgia extension office or you can drop them off at Southern Moon Outfitters. Kevin Fox, owner of Southern Moon Outfitters said, “this is something that will allow us to help to get the future of fishing and the future of kayaking out on the water, so it was just a way to help”.

Southern Moon Outfitters is still accepting tackle donations if you’re planning on cleaning out your tackle box soon.

Here is the link to the SEYKF Facebook page if you would like to get your kid fishing or donate tackle: SEYKF Facebook

