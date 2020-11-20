Advertisement

S.C. home invasion suspect arrested after multi-state manhunt

Tracy Glenn Parsons
Tracy Glenn Parsons(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The suspect in a Newberry County home invasion accused of tying up a couple and stealing their car is finally in custody after a month-long, multi-state manhunt.

Officials say Tracy Glenn Parsons, 51, attacked two homeowners and lead authorities on a chase back in October.

He’s been on the run ever since and has been accused in other crimes in the Upstate and in West Virginia.

Parsons committed a burglary in Laurens County on Nov. 4, deputies said.

During the crime, police say Parsons attacked a Laurens County homeowner and stole a Kia Rio.

Officials from Newberry County, Laurens County, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were able to link Parsons to the incident.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department is expected to release more information Friday surrounding Parson’s arrest.

MORE | Fiery tragedy kills 1, injures 2 north of Aiken

