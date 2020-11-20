Organizers of Augusta meal see bigger need this year than usual

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re less than a week away from Thanksgiving, and not everyone will be able to celebrate it with family this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An annual tradition could offer one alternative.

And in her 10 years of involvement with Feeding the Community, Shonta Bradley has never seen a demand for food quite like there is right now.

“I passed the soup kitchen and the line was like down the street,” she said.

“To see that line, it was really heart-breaking.

“It really made me say, ‘Listen, this is why the Feed the Community is needed.’”

It’s a need she says organizers of the annual Thanksgiving meal are hoping to fill.

So they’re posting signs all down 15th Street and spreading the word about how to get a warm meal at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Josey High School.

“So many people have been affected. … Typically, you know families that have hard times. This year, I think everybody has been affected.”

That’s why organizers are expecting an even bigger crowd than usual.

Something else will be different this year. Instead of distributing meals in the cafeteria like they’ve done in past years, they’ll be bringing food to people’s cars.

“If they have four or five people, that’s how many to-go plates we are going to do,” Bradley said.

She says the number of families in need has jumped tremendously due to the pandemic. That’s why they’re working even harder to fight back against hunger.

“I just want to continue the tradition of showing love,” she said, “showing people that we are here for our community.”

How to help

To offer help or donations for this year’s event, contact Bradley at 706-513-9714.

